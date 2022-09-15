A man in New Freedom is bringing bikes back to life

Check out the video above to learn how Paul Gobat, shop steward at Whistle Stop Bike Shop, learned to foster his love of bicycles.

NEW FREEDOM, Pa. — We all had that special something that we were totally invested in as children.

For Paul Gobat, that something was bicycles. Growing up with six brothers and two sisters, the only way he could have a bike was if he built one himself. So, he learned.

The Whistle Stop Bike Shop is located at 2 East Franklin Street in New Freedom, York County.