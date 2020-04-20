Woman dies at York Hospital nine days after crash in Spring Garden Township

The coroner identified the woman as 81-year-old Rosalind Kunkel of North Codorus Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A woman died in York Hospital early Sunday morning after being involved in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month in Spring Garden Township, according to the York County coroner.

The coroner identified the woman as 81-year-old Rosalind Kunkel of North Codorus Township.

The crash happened on April 10 at around 9:45 a.m., when Kunkel lost control of the vehicle she was driving and hit another vehicle along Indian Rock Dam Road near the York County Heritage Rail Trail, according to police.

Authorities say Kunkel was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a week before dying from her injuries.

Her death was ruled accidental, the coroner says.

It is unknown if the occupants of the other vehicle sustained any injuries, according to officials.