Coroner IDs fatal Dover Township crash victim

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office named Thomas Wildasin, 64, as the victim of the fatal vehicle crash in Dover Township on Friday afternoon.

The coroner was dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Friday around 2:45 p.m.

Up arrival, Wildasin of Manheim Township was found deceased at the scene officials say.

According to police, the vehicle driven by Wildasin rear-ended a UPS delivery vehicle in the 6000 area of Carlisle Road.

Police say, Wildasin, who was not wearing his seat belt, got trapped under the dashboard of his vehicle.

The coroner's office ruled the manner of death as accidental and cause of death is listed as blunt force trauma.