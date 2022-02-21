Car show brings together central Pennsylvania's ugliest rides

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Ugly cars from across south central Pennsylvania gathered in York County to determine the ugliest of them all.
On Feb. 12, The Markets at Shrewsbury hosted its 15th annual "Winter Beater Cruise" event for ugly car owners to show off their rides.
Car owners brought their rusty and beat-up cars to Shrewsbury Township, York County in hopes of taking home one of three ugliest car dash plaques.
Organizers say they never imagined this event would become so popular.
"Well we're just overwhelmed by the turnout today," said "Motor Menders" member, Steve Smith. "This we started doing 15 years ago, just something for people to get out in the winter time; they are tired of being cooped up and wanna get out and we do it for fun. We give trophies to the three ugliest cars so people bring out their beaters that they pulled out of a barn or a field."
The three winning ugliest cars were a 1980 Mercury Bobcat, a 1978 Chevy Tow Truck and a 1980 Ford F-250 snow plow.
