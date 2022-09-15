Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action

People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree had been dangerously perched on power lines near their homes for weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed.

There is no word on by whom or by what entity.



FOX43 News is working to track that information down.

Previously:

People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on power lines near their homes for weeks, and no one will take responsibility to remove it.

FOX43's Amy Lutz spoke with concerned neighbors to try and figure out who is responsible.

"It's been there for a while now," Keven Blouse, a nearby resident said. "So, it probably should be taken care of. It's going to fall at some point. It's looking pretty rough here at the bottom."

People along Felton Road say this snapped tree has been hanging on wires for weeks.

"It was about two weeks ago, there was a little bit of a storm, I wouldn't say a nasty one, but it was enough to take this tree out," Justin Leiphart, another resident said.

They tried to reach out to several companies who may be responsible, and they all claim it's not their property.

Windsor Township officials tell us it's a PennDOT maintained road. However, a spokesperson says it's typically the responsibility of the utility company to remove the tree, and the agency only steps in when trees are an immediate danger.

"Well, my hopes are that it gets taken down, because you know, if it does fall, and the lines fall, and somebody is having to drive paths, right at that certain point, then you know, that's cause for emergency right there," Blouse added.

Several sources confirm the lines are communications lines most-likely owned by Verizon.

People in the area say they're tired of the back and forth, and just want to make sure nobody gets hurt.