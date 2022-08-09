Bug-O-Rama welcomes new critters to their sixth-annual event at Hershey Gardens

Old and new critters are back for their sixth-annual event at Hershey Gardens.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Tarantulas, lizards and snakes...oh my!

The sixth-annual Bug-O-Rama will return to Hershey Gardens with familiar favorites for the whole family. The event will run on Sunday, Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Everyone can experience bugs from all over the world and learn their origin and behavior, but there are some new critters in town.

In addition to the usual tarantulas, millipedes and cockroaches, Hershey Gardens plans to welcome small native and exotic reptiles and amphibians. These include snakes, lizards, frogs, geckos, and even a baby alligator!

Special guests during the event include Ryan the Bug Man with a variety of native and exotic insects, Pennsylvania Bat Rescue with live bats, and Refreshing Mountain Wildlife Center with a Green Tree Python.

Tickets for the event can be found here. The Bug-O-Rama is free for Hershey Gardens members.

Active duty military personnel can enter for free. Additionally, teachers can receive $3 off admission with a valid school ID.