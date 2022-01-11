Wellspan Health and York City Police Department team up to establish hospital resource officer program

The program will create four new positions to work at WellSpan York Hospital and other WellSpan facilities

YORK, Pa. — WellSpan Health and the York City Police Department (YCPD) will work together to strengthen security at Central Pennsylvania health and care centers.

On Tuesday, the two organizations announced plans to create four Hospital Resource Officer (HRO) positions, which will be dedicated to protective services at WellSpan York Hospital and other WellSpan facilities.

Hospital security teams will train the HROs on emergency preparedness and facility entrance and exit control measures.

Plus, organizers hope HROs will take their training to York as a whole, facilitating safety and education programs across the city.

Representatives from WellSpan and the YCPD noted the program is modeled after school resource officer positions. As part of the initial three-year partnership, WellSpan will cover the cost of one sergeant and three officers, who will begin work as HROs on Feb. 7.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow, who is a vocal proponent of strengthening community/police relations, said he hopes the on-site presence of HROs at hospitals will build trust between his officers and York citizens.

Muldrow said anyone in need of police services will have a "point of contact" at designated WellSpan care centers.

Wellspan York Hospital President Victoria Diamond expressed similar beliefs.

“Having dedicated officers on site who are specially trained to work in this environment and who know our leaders, staff and our facilities, is key to fostering an environment of mutual support to maintain the security and safety of our patients, visitors and team members," said Diamond. "A safe environment is critically important to a healing environment.”