Warrant issued for Kathleen Kane

SCRANTON, Pa. — A judge from Montgomery County has issued a bench warrant for former State Attorney General Kathleen Kane after her DUI charge, according to court papers.

Kane was charged with driving under the influence after crashing her car into another vehicle in Scranton in March.

The DUI charge puts her in violation of her probation from her previous conviction of perjury and official oppression.

Kane was forced to step down as attorney general several years ago.

Four months into her incarceration, the Pennsylvania Bar Association stripped her of her law license. Under state law, Kane will not be able to apply for reinstatement of her law license until April 2024.