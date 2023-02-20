Warmer winter temperatures could affect flowers, plants in Pennsylvania

Hueter's Greenhouses in Springettsbury Township, York County, explains ways gardeners can prevent plant damage.

YORK, Pa. — It may feel like springtime, but that doesn't mean to get out the gardening shovels just yet.

Warmer temperatures have been hitting south central Pennsylvania all winter and many perennial buds are starting to sprout. Unfortunately, experts said this "false spring" could damage plant and flower development in the region.

At Hueter's Greenhouses in Springettsbury Township, York County, the owners said they're fortunate to have greenhouses for their plants and flowers to protect them year round.

But the owners said mild temperatures this winter can lead to gardeners losing some of their perennials. Flowers such as daffodils and tulips may start sprouting their bulbs now because of these temperatures. However, if there is another frost this winter, experts said the bulbs can become damaged and possibly kill the plant.

Experts also said that pollinators, such as bees and other insects, may not return early enough if the flowers and plants begin to sprout. These pollinators usually return in the spring, and if they're not present, the plants and flowers will not become fertilized.

They say many gardeners will have to take many precautions to help save their plants.

One way is to cover them during these mild temperatures.