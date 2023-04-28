Volunteers install 200 free smoke alarms across homes in Lebanon

The American Red Cross and Lebanon City Fire Department also teamed up today to share safety tips with families.

LEBANON, Pa. — Volunteers spent hours today installing 200 free smoke alarms in homes across Lebanon on Friday.

Officials with the American Red Cross say seven people die every day from home fires, mostly impacting children and the elderly.

"This is so important. Having a working smoke alarm in your home increases your chance of survival by 50% for a home fire. You have just two minutes to escape your home if there is a fire and having a working smoke alarm will increase your chances of survival from that," said Laura Burke, the executive director of the American Red Cross Central Pa.

The Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross offers smoke alarm installations at any time. Anyone interested can fill out the online form here.