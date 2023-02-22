Red Cross installs 2.5 million free smoke alarms

The smoke alarms benefitted 45 people in the greater Pennsylvania area, helping keep them safe from home fires.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The American Red Cross made good on its promise to help protect families from the dangers of house fires.

The organization announced today that through their Home Fire Campaign and with the support of community partners, they achieved their goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke detectors in 1 million homes across the country.

The smoke alarms benefitted 45 people in the Greater Pennsylvania area and have helped save 1,583 lives nationwide.

“We are proud of our incredible work with community partners to help save lives by providing free smoke alarms in Pennsylvania as part of the national Home Fire Campaign,” said Jorge Martinez, CEO, American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania. “This amazing effort has been made possible by every volunteer, donor and supporter who teamed up to care for vulnerable families in our community.”

In the Greater Pennsylvania Region, since the Home Fire Campaign's launch in October 2014, Red Cross volunteers and partners have:

Installed more than 98,000 free smoke alarms

Made more than 36,000 households safer

Educated nearly 90,000 children through youth preparedness programs

Greater Pennsylvania Red Cross volunteers have also helped more than 960 people affected by more than 240 home fires by providing emergency lodging, financial assistance for urgent needs like food and clothing and one-on-one recovery support for navigating next steps and connecting with community resources.