VisionCorps is inviting children of all ages to send a letter to Santa...in braille

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County nonprofit dedicated to helping the visually impaired is inviting children to write a letter to Santa this year...in braille.

The invitation is open to all children of all ages, whether they're visually impaired or not, says Dennis Steiner, president and CEO of VisionCorps, a nonprofit organization that provides almost 1,900 people with rehabilitation services in Lancaster, Lebanon, Chester, York, and Adams counties.

“This ageless tradition of writing a letter to Santa is available to children who are blind or vision-impaired,” Steiner said in a statement. “We invite children to send their letters to Santa and tell him why they deserve to be on the ‘nice' list."

Each letter will receive a response from Santa, also in braille, and a reward for their hard work, Steiner added.

Others – of all ages – who want to write to Santa in braille are also invited to participate, said Steiner.

“This is a great opportunity to practice writing and reading in braille,” he said.

To participate, send your letter to:

Santa’s Attention, VisionCorps (Erika Rothermel)

244 North Queen Street, Lancaster, Pa. 17603.

For more information, call 717-205-4158.