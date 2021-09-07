Man with severe vision loss set to rappel 10 stories in Lancaster 2021 Eye Drop

“You’ll never experience anything like that, watch a 65-year-old blind man step off the side of a building, I bet you’ll never get to see that again," said Hora.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Close to 100 people are set to rappel from the Holiday Inn on Friday in Lancaster.

Participants will make their way up to the rooftop for some training, only to then rappel 10 stories back down to the ground! This is part of the Eye Drop 2021 fundraising event hosted by VisionCorps. The money raised will help people who are visually impaired or blind.

Several of the participants rappelling in the event have lost their sight. VisionCorps introduced FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher to one of them -- he's 65-years-old, this will be his second rappel in an Eye Drop event, and he is legally blind.

“Unfortunately about ten years ago I... I suffered rapid vision loss and within a few short months I was determined to be legally blind," explained Mike Hora.

That's how Hora, 65, ended up at VisionCorps, as a client. Weeks later, they offered him a job.

The main goal of VisionCorps is to help people get their independence back after losing their sight.

“When you experience vision loss you feel like you’re out there alone. You know it’s…. it’s not a very good experience and the people that are so positive and you watch them come to work and they have smiles on their faces and happy to be working," Hora said.

65-year-old Mike Hora is suffering from severe vision loss... in just a few hours he’ll be rappelling 10-stories to raise money in VisionCorps’ 2021 Eye Drop!



❤️🙏🏽 He’s one of the kindest, happiest, and most positive people I’ve ever met.. his story is coming up on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/eI0HFWWvy1 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 9, 2021

Despite some tough moments, Hora said he tries to be positive every single day -- and does it show!

With a constant smile on his face, it can't help but make you smile too. He said it'll be nothing but good vibes on Friday when he's getting ready to go over the edge for his second Eye Drop.

"I was ready to go right back up the first time I did it.. it was, very exciting very exhilarating," Hora said with a smile on his face.

He will be doing one thing differently this time around though. That is -- enjoying the moment.

“Take my time, look around, and enjoy the moment.. I was so focused on you know just the technical side you know, what I needed to do… and before I knew it I was down on the ground. So I just want to enjoy all ten stories coming down this time you know," Hora explained.

Mike is one of many participants set to rappel down the Holiday Inn -- if you are a first timer, he says don't look down! If you prefer to be there for support, with your feet on the ground... he says come check it out, you, won't regret it.

“You’ll never experience anything like that, you know watch a 65-year-old blind man step off the side of a building, I bet you’ll never get to see that again," said Hora.

The rappel is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Friday at the Holiday Inn, downtown in Lancaster.

EYE DROP 2021: In a little over two hours participants are set to rappel 10 stories down the Holiday Inn Lancaster!



We’ll be live here as the event will soon be underway, hosted by VisionCorps. Money raised will help those who are visually impaired or blind. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/xnlnwvnpvL — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 9, 2021

Donations are being accepted all day for the 2021 Eye Drop.

Mike has a goal to double what he raised in his first Eye Drop event back in 2019. On Friday, he hopes to raise $4,000.

If you'd like to contribute to his goal you can do so here.