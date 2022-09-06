VisionCorps' third annual Eye Drop comes to Lancaster

Proceeds from Eye Drop 2022 will go to support services including education and prevention of blindness, as well as rehabilitation and employment for individuals.

LANCASTER, Pa. — VisionCorps’ third annual Eye Drop event is bringing more than 80 people to rappel down a 10-story building in Lancaster on June 10.

Proceeds from Eye Drop 2022 will go to support services including education and prevention of blindness, as well as rehabilitation and employment for individuals. VisionCorps serves clients ranging in age from birth to seniors.

VisionCorps hopes to raise $175,000 through this year’s Eye Drop.

Many of the rappelers are blind or vision-impaired, including Reggie Taylor, a York resident who lost his sight suddenly in 2016 due to gun violence.

“I had to go through a little bit of trauma dealing with my mental anguish,” he said. “Whereas I kept saying, ‘Why me?’”

Taylor began working with VisionCorps to regain his independence. About nine months ago he began learning to read braille, a multi-step process.

“I’m so proud of Reggie," Erika Rothermel, Taylor’s braille teacher, said. "He’s definitely one of my star students. But don’t tell anybody. But he’s learned a lot. I can definitely see how his confidence has grown. It’s a big sense of independence and it’s very empowering for people to learn Braille, to be able to read on their own for the first time in quite some time.”

Rappelling down Lancaster’s Holiday Inn on Friday marks a milestone for Taylor: “I’m looking forward to it. I’m looking forward for me and the rest of the blind community.”

The event runs Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Lancaster at 26 East Chestnut Street.