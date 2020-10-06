Utz heading to NYSE after company merger makes it publicly listed company

The snack company is expected to trade under the ticker symbol "UTZ".

HANOVER, Pennsylvania — Utz Quality Foods is heading to the New York Stock Exchange after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Collier Creek Holdings, a special purpose acquisition company, to form Utz Brands, Inc.

According to a company press release, Utzs was founded in 1921 and has grown to become the largest family-owned salty snack company in the country. Some of the brands produced by Utz include Zapp's, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon.

The company operates 14 manufacturing facilities nationwide and produces a full line of chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggies snacks, and many other snacks.

Utz Brands will remain headquartered in Hanover and Dylan Lissette, CEO since 2013, will continue to lead the business.

The founding family and owners of Utz, the Rice, and Lissette families will retain more than 90% of its existing equity stake.