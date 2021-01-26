US Marshals Task Force arrests York County wanted man

Police say Shane Eckert, 40, fled from a traffic stop on January 15, dragging an officer in the process.

U.S. Marshal's arrest wanted York County man after foot chase across the Turnpike.

On January 16, West Manchester Township Police say Shane Eckert, 40, Thomasville, fled from a traffic stop, briefly dragging a police officer in the process.

During the stop, officers discovered he was state parole violator and was wanted for absconding from supervision.

According to a press release, U.S. Marshals Task Force tried to take Eckert into custody at a Fairview Township hotel on Monday. However, he was able to elude officers, ran across the Turnpike and into an overgrown area.

Members of the Task Force found Eckert, just before 2 p.m., in the carport of a residence in the 300 block of Limekiln Road in Fairview Township.

He was taken into custody after a brief struggle.