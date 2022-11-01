UPS expected to hire 2,100 at Brown Friday Events in Harrisburg

At the hiring events, some applicants can get hired in just 25 minutes. Additionally, nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The UPS is still hiring ahead of the holiday season!

The company announced Tuesday that it plans to hire nearly 2,100 seasonal employees in the Harrisburg area during its annual UPS Brown Friday event.

At the in-person and virtual hiring events, some applicants can get hired in just 25 minutes. Additionally, nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

The first scheduled event will be held at the Harrisburg UPS- HARPA at 1821 South 19th Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A second event will be held at UPS's location in Middletown at 2110 North Union Street from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Across the company, UPS expects to hire at least 60,000 seasonal employees, which starts Nov. 4. The company plans to host more than 450 in-person and virtual events nationwide.

Seasonal opportunities can also become a pathway to a career at UPS, with nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earning permanent positions following the 2021 holidays.

Right now, the company is hiring warehouse workers, drivers, CDL drivers and helpers.

“With major retailers announcing holiday deals long before Cyber Monday, it’s more important than ever that we staff up now to meet the demands of the busy holiday shipping season,” said Nando Cesarone, the executive vice president and president of U.S. Operations.