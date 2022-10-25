Yorktowne Hotel prepares to open its doors on Nov. 17

The hotel has more than 120 guest rooms including nearly 30 suites. Hotel leadership is in the process of hiring 85 employees.

YORK, Pa. — The final details are being put together before the very anticipated re-opening of the Yorktowne Hotel which is set to open its doors on November 17

"We've been working on the final installations of furniture into the guest rooms, the floors in the Wellspan ballroom have been repaired and finished," said Keighla Fetty.

The hotel first opened in 1925 and it is filled with history.

"The most special part is that most people in the community have a Yorktowne Hotel story they can share with their family, and have memories that they've built here," said Fetty.

The hotel has more than 120 guest rooms including nearly 30 suites. Hotel leadership is in the process of hiring 85 employees. A complete list of all the open positions at the hotel, as well as the application forms, can be found here.

"We have positions available in food and beverage, front and back of house, as well as front desk," said Fetty.

Staff members with the hotel believe the re-opening of this historical site will be a drive for visitors.