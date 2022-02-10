Wolf administration offers guidance for those who got unemployment compensation last year and are filing taxes with a 1099-G form

L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said help is also available for those who suspect they may be the victim of identity theft after unexpectedly receiving a 1099-G form.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf administration on Thursday issued additional guidance to Pennsylvania residents who claimed unemployment compensation (UC) benefits last year and are preparing to file their tax returns using the 1099-G tax form.

Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier said help is also available for those who suspect they may be the victim of identity theft after unexpectedly receiving a 1099-G form.

While L&I mailed all 1099-G forms to claimants in January, access to those forms is also available to claimants via dashboards for traditional UC and for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, Berrier said.

“The Department of Labor & Industry is committed to supporting UC claimants through every step of the process – especially new claimants who are unfamiliar with the system," Berrier said in a press release. "During the annual tax season, this commitment extends to helping UC claimants correctly file their tax returns with the 1099-G form that the IRS requires from anyone who claimed UC benefits in the previous year.

“We appreciate all of our partners who help us get the word out about these forms each year, and I encourage anyone with questions to visit our website for more information.”

The department has an extensive FAQ about 1099-G forms on its website to help claimants and other individuals with questions. Key points for claimants follow:

Claimants who suspect their 1099-G form includes an incorrect amount in “Total Payment” or “Tax Withheld” should first check the math.

For traditional UC, find payment information on the UC dashboard. If the math is wrong, contact the UC service center. An updated 1099-G form will be issued to you.

To check the math for PUA, file an inquiry form online. Upon recalculation, a new form will be issued to you if the original form was incorrect.

Claimants who received both traditional UC benefits and PUA in 2021 should expect to receive two 1099-G forms – one for each program.

Claimants may notice that the physical 1099-G form looks different than the version on their dashboard. The mailed version is simplified, but both versions contain the information claimants need to file their tax return.

L&I assists claimants with 1099-G forms as much as possible, but some questions – such as how to make adjustments after a return has been filed – must be referred to the IRS.

Claimants with these questions should contact the IRS at 899-829-1040.

Received a 1099-G but Never Filed for Benefits?

Because 1099-G forms are automatically generated for all claimants who received unemployment compensation payments, the receipt of a 1099-G form by a person who didn't file for unemployment may indicate a case of identity theft, L&I said.

If you suspect you are the victim of identity theft involving UC fraud, report it to L&I. More information is available at this link and below.

Victims of identity theft should not wait to file their tax return. Only include true income – not the fraudulent income on the 1099-G form.