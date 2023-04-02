Red Lion juvenile victim allegedly was shot, killed by friend over a joke

At the scene, officers found the body of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, from Red Lion Borough, who had died from a gunshot wound according to the York County coroner.

RED LION, Pa. — State police are investigating a shooting that left a minor dead in Red Lion on Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the first block of First Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found the body of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, from Red Lion Borough, who had died from a gunshot wound according to the York County Coroner's Office.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was with his friends when the incident occurred. Police reports state that Heiland made a joke about the alleged shooter's mother.

In response, the friend told Heiland to shut up and showed a black firearm with a laser that he had retrieved earlier. He then shot Heiland once at close range through his upper back.

At the scene, authorities identified a .380 shell casing near Heiland's body.

Authorities say the circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated and that there is no danger to the public.

According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, Heiland's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest via his back. The manner has been ruled a homicide.

The county coroner's office says next of kin have been notified.