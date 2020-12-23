No one injured after train derails 14 railcars in Fairfield borough

Seven of the derailed cars were empty and contained non-hazardous materials, CSX officials said.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — No one was injured after a train derailed 14 railcards Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield borough, according to CSX Transportation.

The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. on Old Waynesboard Road, emergency dispatch said.

Four of the cars derailed into a retention pond. There were no leaks or spills of any freight, according to CSX officials.