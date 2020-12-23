No one injured after train derails 14 railcars in Fairfield borough

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — No one was injured after a train derailed 14 railcards Tuesday afternoon in Fairfield borough, according to CSX Transportation.
The incident happened around 12:25 p.m. on Old Waynesboard Road, emergency dispatch said.
Seven of the derailed cars were empty and contained non-hazardous materials, CSX officials said.
Four of the cars derailed into a retention pond. There were no leaks or spills of any freight, according to CSX officials.
"The safety of the community and everyone on site is our top priority as we develop a recovery plan. The cause of the incident is under investigation," CSX officials said.