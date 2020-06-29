Strasburg Rail Road in Lancaster County reopens after months-long closure

Tourist attraction welcomes guests back with new safety precautions in place.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Strasburg Rail Road once again fired up its historic trains for the first weekend back in business after closing for months.

Steve Barrall, guest experience vice president at Strasburg Rail Road, said trains kept their passenger cars at half the capacity to ensure social distancing.

The attraction also requires face masks for guests and employees to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"We're making sure people have room to spread out," said Barrall, "We certainly are taking our time to make sure that we're cleaning and sanitizing."