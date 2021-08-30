State police announce scam targeting registered sex offenders

The scam has been targeting people on the PSP Megan's Law website; a caller claims that the offender is not in compliance with their registration requirements.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have issued a warning about a telephone scam targeting registered sex offenders, according to a press release.

The scam starts with a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official; they specifically reach out to people on the PSP Megan's Law website. The caller tells the offender that they are not in compliance with their registration requirements and occasionally, the caller says that PSP has a warrant out for the offender's arrest. The caller then tells them that it can all be remedied if the offender obtains some form of cash and arranges a money transfer, also according to the press release.

PSP said in a statement that they do not solicit sex offenders for any type of monetary compensation, and that issues concerning compliance with registration requirements can only be resolved at an approved registration site or by personal contact with a law enforcement official.

PSP also said that anyone who receives such a telephone call should not initiate any sort of transaction. Instead, they should get as much information from the caller as possible, take detailed notes, and report the incident to law enforcement.