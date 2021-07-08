Police warn of 'hostage scam' phone calls in Dauphin County

Lower Paxton Township Police and other departments have recently received reports of the scam calls, and are now warning residents.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police are warning residents after receiving multiple reports of a "hostage scam" phone call, in which callers claim to have a family member hostage.

Authorities say that the callers call from an unknown number, and usually have enough personal information about the person they are calling to make the situation sound believable.

Police note that they will sometimes mention family member's names, employment and area where the call recipient may live.

Authorities say that the callers have been advising the recipients to get cash and meet in a public place or to wirelessly transfer them the money in one manner or another.

Police say that the callers will attempt to keep the situation as fluid and hectic as possible to keep from anyone making additional phone calls or to check on the reported "hostage."