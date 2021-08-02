SNAP program will extend eligibility to some college students

This eligibility will remain in place until 30 days after the public health emergency ends.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvania will be expanding eligibility for the supplemental nutrition assistance or snap program.

Through passed Covid-19 bills, the snap program has been able to make changes that include: extending additional benefits to some snap households and increasing the monthly minimum snap payment.

“We know though that this is not necessarily enough to meet the full needs of this pandemic--and particularly food insecurity among college students," said Teresa Miller, from the Pennsylvania Health Department.

College students generally do not qualify for the program unless they’re working an average of 20 hours per week--or are participating in work study.

But that is all changing very soon.

“College students who are eligible for a state or federal work program--regardless of whether they’re participating--or students who have an estimated family contribution of zero on their federal student aid determination are now eligible for snap," she said.

Parents' income will remain a factor in whether or not college students under the age of 22 living at home--can qualify for snap benefits.

“But at least for now--these students will receive a benefit more commensurate to their household size that they would otherwise not get simply because they’re a student," she said.

This eligibility will remain in place until 30 days after the public health emergency ends.