Expanding SNAP benefits for eligible college students in Pennsylvania

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits, access to healthy meals, and educates low income families about food prep and nutrition.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Wolf Administration is taking further steps to ensure food supply remains strong for Pennsylvania college students.

State officials are hoping to expand who can be eligible for food assistance in Pennsylvania, this is all part of the SNAP program for eligible college students.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) provides food benefits, access to healthier meals, and educates low income families about food prep and nutrition.

On Monday, the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education will take the next steps to help students who wouldn't necessarily be eligible based on their families income.

Happening Today: State officials are meeting to discuss the expansion of college students eligibility for SNAP benefits in Pennsylvania.



The meeting is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., more on who is eligible and how to apply for benefits on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/MYMjNbwVvP — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 8, 2021

Right now, temporarily they would then become eligible for the program because they are a student.

According to officials, parents' income will still be factored into deciding if college students under the age of 22 can qualify for SNAP benefits. For now, students will receive benefits based on how many people live in their household.

Eligible students will be able to spend their benefits to purchase food from authorized retail grocery stores by using an electronic card from the program.

You can apply for or renew your SNAP benefits online using COMPASS.

You can also apply in-person by filling out an application at your county assistance office.

State officials are expected to discuss SNAP benefits for college students at 1:00 p.m., on Monday.