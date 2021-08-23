Sinkhole closes Hardee's in York County

Manchester Township officials confirmed to FOX43 that the sinkhole was first reported on Aug. 18, after nearly four inches of rain fell over the county.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A sinkhole has caused the Hardee’s at the corner of U.S. 30 and North George Street in York County to close.

Manchester Township officials confirmed to FOX43 that the sinkhole was first reported on Aug. 18, after nearly four inches of rain fell over the county.

Officials say that they have been told in the past that the area "has veins of carbonate limestone geology," which may have been the cause of the sinkhole, in addition to the rain.

The restaurant was closed on Aug. 18 and the township declared the structure uninhabitable on Aug. 19.

At this time, the issue seems to be localized to the Hardee's location, so the township's focus will be on repairing the sinkhole next to the drive-thru area.