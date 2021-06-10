Lane restrictions planned on Route 422 in Lebanon County so workers can check on sinkhole repairs

The restrictions will be in place on a portion of a repaired roadway in Londonderry Township, PennDOT said. It's just a routine checkup with no cause for concern.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from Nov. 2019.

Lane restrictions are planned along a Lebanon County roadway next week while workers perform routine maintenance and a checkup on the repairs done to a sinkhole on the road, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson told FOX43 Thursday.

The restrictions will be in place on Route 422 near Palmyra in Londonderry Township, in the area where workers placed a bridge over an existing sinkhole last year in a six-month repair project.

The sinkhole opened up near the Sinkhole Saloon and the Palmyra Bowling Center in November 2019, PennDOT said.

Workers eventually discovered a significant void underneath the sinkhole, anywhere between 17 feet to 180 feet down. The solution was a concrete slab; 38 feet wide, 300 feet long, and two feet deep.

The slab is supported by what's called 'micropiles,' 84 of them, which are made of steel and concrete, PennDOT said.

The roadway re-opened in November 2020 after the massive repair project.

Next week's lane restrictions, which are expected to be in place on Thursday, June 24, will be in effect so workers can use cameras to check on the bridge they erected over the sinkhole, according to PennDOT.

It's a routine checkup, PennDOT said.