Dauphin County man arrested for Meghan's Law violations

Nahji McKee allegedly created, operated and failed to register numerous social media accounts, violating the conditions of his sex offender registry.
Credit: WPMT

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County man was charged relating to his Megan's Law offense. 

Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens announced the arrest of Nahji Isaiah McKee, 34. He has been charged with failing to register with PSP and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. 

According to troopers, it was determined that McKee created, operated and failed to register numerous social networking accounts, violating the conditions of his sex offender registry. 

McKee then allegedly attempted to destroy evidence by damaging an electronic device to conceal his use of the accounts. 

He was arrested on Feb. 7 and bail has been set at $10,000. 

