Tractor-trailer spill causes messy roadway, long clean-up in Camp Hill

At this time, the truck has been turned back upright. One minor injury was reported.
Credit: Marvin Martin ( Facebook)

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Traffic was stopped in Camp Hill Thursday morning due to an abundance of spilled grained corn. 

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9 a.m. for the traffic incident. 

A tractor-trailer and a box truck collided at 21st Street and the by-pass/Rt. 11 & 15, causing a major traffic blockage at the busy intersection when the corn spilled into the road, according to police. 

Credit: Facebook User : Marvin Martin
Collision in Camp Hill

Credit: James Manjo (Fox43)
Camp Hill collision truck turned upright

The messy accident took some time to clean-up. It's expected that 21st Street by the by-pass will remain closed till the evening hour. 

