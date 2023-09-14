Tractor-trailer spill causes messy roadway, long clean-up in Camp Hill

At this time, the truck has been turned back upright. One minor injury was reported.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Traffic was stopped in Camp Hill Thursday morning due to an abundance of spilled grained corn.

According to the Camp Hill Police Department, officers were dispatched at 9 a.m. for the traffic incident.

A tractor-trailer and a box truck collided at 21st Street and the by-pass/Rt. 11 & 15, causing a major traffic blockage at the busy intersection when the corn spilled into the road, according to police.

