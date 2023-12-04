Sheetz offering E85 fuel for less than $2/gallon

The sale will run through the end of April, Sheetz said. E85 is approved for use only in flexible fuel vehicles.

Those feeling squeezed by inflation may have some respite for the rest of the month.

Sheetz today announced that their flex fuel, E85, will cost just $1.85 per gallon until the end of April. The offer starts today and runs through midnight on April 30.

This gasoline is approved for use only in "flexible fuel vehicles" designed to run on gasoline or gasoline-ethanol blends of up to 85% ethanol (E85). Drivers can use this online tool or check their owner's manuals to determine if their car can take flex fuel.

E85 contains more ethanol than most regular cars can handle and should not be used in standard vehicles.