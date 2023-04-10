Shapiro administration warns of potential Medicaid scam

The scammer reportedly implies an individual's health care coverage is in jeopardy and asks for their personal payment information to continue their coverage.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) is informing Pennsylvanians of a potential scam targeting those who receive Medicaid.

According to DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh, the scammer implies an individual's health care coverage is in jeopardy and asks for their personal payment information to continue their coverage. The scam involves a text message from “Health Services,” “Health Solutions,” or “Innovative Partners” that claims a recipient may need to review their health care plan; an example of the scam is below:

Further interaction with this message directs individuals to a phone number that someone will answer. This person claims the caller’s Medicaid policy was terminated, and they are required to pay additional premiums:

The scammer then asks for payment information and indicates that failure to provide this will result in DHS not renewing their Medicaid application:

It's important to note that the DHS will not ask for payment to process a Medicaid application or renewal except in limited circumstances (such as to pay a premium) and it will not request personal or account information over the phone, in email or via text messages.

The DHS is required to give 15 days' notice before the closure of a Medicaid case.

“DHS has been communicating with Medicaid recipients for the past year about their renewals, but DHS will never ask for personal information in an unsolicited text message or phone call. If someone is claiming to be from or affiliated with the Department and they are asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” said Secretary Arkoosh.

“Please do not fall victim to identity theft. If you ever receive a suspicious call or text asking you for information about your benefits or for your financial information, please inform the DHS fraud tip line immediately so the proper authorities can investigate," she continued.

Anyone who receives suspicious texts or calls regarding DHS benefits has been asked to call the DHS fraud tip line at 1-844-DHS-TIPS (1-844-347-8477).

DHS does send informational text messages and phone calls to people who receive SNAP, Medicaid, and other benefits from the number 1-833-648-1964. However, DHS' text messages will not include:

Details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount of SNAP they are authorized to receive,

A request for specific personal information, and/or

Links to unofficial sites; most DHS texts will direct people to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org.

DHS also, at times, makes phone calls to people receiving benefits to let them know about changes that could affect their benefits or upcoming renewal dates. These texts and calls are meant to be informational and will not reference specific account numbers.

Because of federal changes to SNAP and Medicaid, text alerts have been part of DHS’ statewide, multi-pronged outreach plan to reach Pennsylvanians and inform them of the changes.