Safeguards are in place to ensure voters only vote once says, Lebanon County Director of Elections

Some concerns were raised recently about being able to vote twice

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As we get closer to the November 3rd election, some people have voiced concerns about the safety and security of elections, like voting twice and mail-in voting fraud.

"We understand people have to feel good about the process especially in an election as important as this," said Lebanon County Director of Elections Michael Anderson.

Anderson says, Americans should be confident in the country's voting process. He understands for some Pennsylvanians, the idea of mail-in ballot voting brings about some concerns, but says the process of mail-in ballots isn't new.

"This is something we've always done it's just the volume has changed because the no excuse has changed," said Anderson.

He says, mail-in ballot voting also doesn't make it easier for someone to vote twice. He says, there are a number of safeguards in place to ensure one vote per eligible voter.

"We have safeguards with poll books, they are marked so if you are issued a mail in or absentee ballot it is marked and it is also marked if you return that ballot," said Anderson. "If you come into the polling location and you have returned the mail in ballot they're going to basically say we have it hear, we have returned your ballot and you can not vote because you've already returned your ballot."

Whether it's mail-in or in-person voting Anderson says, both are safe and secure and voting twice is nearly impossible. He suggests, the most important thing voters can do now is make the decision of how they would like to vote in this election.

"Make the determination if you want to vote by mail or in-person and you can do either one," said Anderson. "Because what we don't want to happen is we give you a mail in ballot and then you decide you want to vote in person and cause confusion at the polling place."