Police release results of enforcement effort aimed at cracking down on drivers who buzzed past stopped school buses

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The results of an effort to keep students safe across Pennsylvania will be released Monday morning.
"Operation Safe Stop" is held annually in partnership with Pa. State Police, PennDOT, and school districts to stop drivers who go past stopped school buses that are dropping kids off and picking them up.
Per PennDOT, under Pa. law:
Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have their red lights flashing and stop arm extended.
Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.
Motorists following or traveling alongside a school bus must also stop until the red lights have stopped flashing, the stop arm is withdrawn, and all children have reached safety.
If physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, motorists in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.
Do not proceed until all the children have reached a place of safety.
If convicted, the penalties can include a $250 fine, five points on the driving record, and a 60-day license suspension.
Operation Safe Stop coincides with National School Bus Safety Week which is held Oct. 18 to 22.