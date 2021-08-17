School bus driver shortage continues as COVID-19 heightens a problem that already 'existed'

School bus companies are faced with another year of changing rules due to the pandemic as the issue over having enough drivers continues on.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For soon to be kindergartener Matthew Brown, the final days of summer have been spent playing superhero up and down the stairs of his family's York County home.

For his 6-year-old brother, Aaron, he's practicing flips and cartwheels as he plans to spring into first grade.

As kids look forward to seeing their friends again inside the classroom, the debate continues across the state on how to get them there and how to find enough drivers to transport them.

"It's a challenge for the school bus industry. But, the shortage isn't new to us. The shortage has been going on nationwide for years," said Kristen McGaffin of Rohrer Bus. McGaffin said she is working to hire drivers year round.

"As corny as it sounds we do think of ourselves as heroes because we do need to get those kids to school," said Steve Hoffmaster, a 14-year bus driver and assistant safety director for Rohrer.

Hoffmaster acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic was challenging last year as drivers worked to enforce masks and social distancing. This year, bus drivers like Hoffmaster are still waiting on many districts to make decisions on what will and will not be required onboard. Bus drivers will need to learn the rules for each district and each student in order to implement them on the way to school.

"The districts will be the ones to dictate what safety precautions to use or don't use," he said.

The enhanced safety precautions are not the only hurdles bus companies face in hiring drivers. As many employees drive part time, retirees make up for a large portion of applicants for bus drivers. Seniors also fall within the high risk group for COVID19.

"Sometimes it's just retirees who want to get out of the house to just do something for a couple of hours a day," said Hoffmaster.

In Pennsylvania, there are nearly 43,000 licensed school bus drivers. PennDOT spokesperson Craig Yetter told FOX43 to become a licensed school bus driver "a person must have a Class A or B CDL with both passenger and school bus endorsements in order to operate a school bus in Pennsylvania. A further brake endorsement may be required depending on the type of brakes on the bus."

Rohrer provides training and tools to its new hires. It hired around 120 drivers in 2020. In total, it has around 900 part time drivers on staff. The company is always looking for more.