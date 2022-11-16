Resources highlighted in Harrisburg for relatives raising children because of drug addiction

Officials say they are working on creating an official bill to give grandparents the same resources as foster parents when caring for children.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials highlighted available resources for relatives raising children because of the overdose crisis on Wednesday.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs joined the Wolf administration in Harrisburg to share critical resources for grandparents that are raising children due to the drug epidemic across the country.

Denise Shanahan, a grandmother who lost her daughter to a fentanyl overdose, was in attendance today. She is raising her grandchildren but says the cost can be a burden.

"Basically, [it] changed my entire life. I don't have friends my own age anymore because I have to worry about [my grandchildren]. They're free to go, I'm not," said Shanahan. "It's a struggle, but I look at [my grandchildren] and it's like my daughter is running around."

Officials say they are working on creating an official bill to give grandparents the same resources as foster parents when caring for children in such circumstances.