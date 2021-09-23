Turnpike's $104M in unpaid tolls draws senators' scrutiny

One senator calls the $104 million figure “just unacceptable.” A follow-up hearing is planned, perhaps as soon as next week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 14.

Pennsylvania senators have grilled turnpike executives over their efforts to collect unpaid tolls that amounted to $104 million last year.

A hearing Wednesday by the Senate Transportation Committee was prompted by an Associated Press report last week regarding some 11 million rides that generated no revenue for the debt-hobbled agency.

Turnpike Chief Executive Mark Compton is assuring the committee the agency takes the issue “very seriously” and is working to lower the amount of “leakage,” an industry term for free rides.

One senator calls the $104 million figure “just unacceptable.”