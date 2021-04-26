Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board opens entry for five limited-release lotteries for 28 rare whiskeys

The five separate lotteries, each with multiple drawings, will be conducted for these limited-release whiskeys, according to the PLCB. Deadline to enter is Friday.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced Monday will hold a series of limited-release lotteries that will give those who register the chance to buy 213 bottles of 28 rare whiskeys.

Pennsylvania residents and licensees have until 5 p.m. Friday to opt in to one or more of the lotteries and drawings.

The five separate lotteries, each with multiple drawings, will be conducted for these limited-release whiskeys, according to the PLCB.

Participants may opt in to one, several, or all of the lotteries.

For the first four lotteries, if a participant wins a bottle in a drawing, they will be removed from subsequent drawings in that lottery, and purchase is limited to one bottle per participant per lottery, according to the PLCB.

For the lottery featuring various other bourbons, participants may enter and win in multiple drawings, and purchase is limited to one bottle per drawing.

Lotteries and drawings will be held in the following order.





Van Winkle 2020

For the Van Winkle 2020 lottery, there are six drawings.

Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $399.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers

20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $249.99 – 1 bottle for individual consumers Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2020, $159.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

15 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $149.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

10 Year Old 107 Proof 2020, $89.99 each – 11 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2020, $99.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Van Winkle 2019

For the Van Winkle 2019 lottery, there are six drawings.

Van Winkle Family Reserve Straight Rye Whiskey 13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

13 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $159.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

23 Year Old 95.6 Proof 2019, $399.99 each – 4 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

20 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $249.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees Van Winkle Special Reserve Straight Bourbon 12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

12 Year Old 90.4 Proof 2019, $99.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve Straight Bourbon 15 Year Old 107 Proof 2019, $149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

15 Year Old 107 Proof 2019, $149.99 each – 12 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees Old Rip Van Winkle Handmade Straight Bourbon 10 Year Old 107 Proof 2019, $89.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees





Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2020 lottery, there are five drawings.

Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Barrel Proof (134.5 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 5 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2020, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (129 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Barrel Proof (129 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 10 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (130.4 Proof) 2020, $109.99 each – 14 bottles for individual consumers, 4 bottles for licensees



Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019

For the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection 2019 lottery, there are five drawings.

Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon 17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

17 Year Old 101 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey 18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

18 Year Old 90 Proof Bottled Summer 2019, $109.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

Barrel Proof (125.7 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (128 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

(128 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 3 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof (116.9 Proof) 2019, $109.99 each – 6 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees



Bourbon Mix

For this lottery, there are six separate drawings.

Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release 20 Year Old 114 Proof, $799.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

20 Year Old 114 Proof, $799.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Eagle Rare Double Eagle Very Rare Straight Bourbon 90 Proof, $1,999.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

90 Proof, $1,999.99 each – 1 bottle for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Michter's Straight Bourbon 25 Year Old 116.2 Proof, $999.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees

25 Year Old 116.2 Proof, $999.99 each – 2 bottles for individual consumers, 1 bottle for licensees Rock Hill Farms Single Barrel Bourbon , $49.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

, $49.99 each – 7 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees O.F.C. Straight Bourbon 1995 90 Proof, $2,499.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees

1995 90 Proof, $2,499.99 each – 8 bottles for individual consumers, 2 bottles for licensees Old Forester Birthday Straight Bourbon 2020 98 Proof, $129.99 each – 9 bottles for individual consumers, 3 bottles for licensees

Limited-Release Lotteries are open to licensees and Pennsylvania residents age 21 or older who provide both a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration, the PLCB said. Any non-licensee registrant with a billing address that cannot be verified as a Pennsylvania address will be removed from the lottery.

There is a limit of one entry per household/billing address or licensee for each drawing, and duplicate entries will be cancelled. The PLCB reserves the right to disqualify all entries received from a single household or billing address.

Individual consumers and licensees interested in entering one or more drawings must have an active account with FWGS.com, and the quick checkout store delivery information must be completed. Each participant is encouraged to verify that accurate, up-to-date billing information is associated with their customer account to prevent transaction delays or cancellations.

The use or creation of multiple Fine Wine & Good Spirits accounts for the purposes of participating in a Limited-Release Lottery is strictly prohibited and may result in the entrant being banned from current and future lotteries, the PLCB said.

Store delivery of Limited-Release Lottery products is required; failure to identify a valid store for delivery may result in the loss of the right to purchase that product, according to the PLCB.

In light of attempts by previous lottery winners to illegally resell products obtained through Limited-Release Lotteries, the Terms and Conditions remind residents that the sale of alcoholic beverages without a license is strictly prohibited under Pennsylvania law.

When entering a Limited-Release Lottery, a participant will be asked to acknowledge that they agree to these terms and conditions and are a Pennsylvania resident or active licensee.

Violating the Terms and Conditions may result in an entrant being disqualified from current and future lotteries, according to the PLCB.