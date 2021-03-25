Whiskey brand puts out casting call for hand model

The gig is reportedly paying $100,000, and according to the open casting call, the hand model will appear in print, video, and social media campaigns.

TEXAS, USA — Fistful of Bourbon has put out a casting call for the perfect hand model to serve as the company's "spokesfist," according to Fox News.

In addition to the six-figure paycheck, the brand will award the chosen hand model with a custom-designed bottle and free hand spa treatments and workouts.

The brand will also connect the "spokesfist" with a top Hollywood hand model "to keep the prized fist looking good, fit and ready for the spotlight," according to a press release.

"Here at Fistful of Bourbon, we’re looking for a new leading star, someone that can truly wow us with their panache," Anthony Bohlinger, Fistful of Bourbon’s U.S. National Brand Ambassador, said in a statement. "Fistful is a blend of five straight American bourbons – literally a fistful – that together delivers the best bourbon has to offer and so, it’s only natural we want to find the best fist around these parts to be our Spokesfist."

Those interested in applying to be the brand's "spokesfist" can do so on Fistful of Bourbon’s website, where they will be prompted to input their contact information, a link to a social media account, and a short statement on why they feel they are the right choice for the job.

Applicants must be at least 25-years-old to enter and be authorized to work in the United States. The application deadline is April 13.