Hundreds gather for pro-choice rally in Lancaster amid leaked Roe v. Wade draft opinion

LANCASTER, Pa. — Hundreds gathered on the steps of the Lancaster County Courthouse on Wednesday for a pro-choice rally after a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the justices would overturn Roe v. Wade. The landmark case gave women the constitutional right to an abortion.

"I was raped when I was a teenager by my adopted father. Luckily I did not have to make that choice [of getting an abortion or not] but many women across this country do," said Amanda Welling, a protester who participated in the rally.

Another protester, Peggy Rushton, asked, "If a constitutional right can be absolved by some men one day, what's the next right that goes?"

Doris Berko is a 76-year-old woman who also stood in support of choice for abortions.

"I have granddaughters, and I do not want to leave this world in a man's hand that feels this way...It's wrong," said Berko.

Meanwhile, other Pennsylvanians don't feel the same.

"Roe v. Wade was a terrible decision made decades ago that was really kind of shackled and limited the discussion that we can have," said Alexis Sneller, the communications and policy officer for PA Family, a pro-life organization.

Sneller says women need to get away from the stigma that you have to have an abortion to live a happy, successful life.

"I can very comfortably say that, as a woman, if I get pregnant one day that that's no longer my body, that we're also looking at a fully formed person," she said.

Other pro-life supporters also expressed their support of banning abortions.

"If the Supreme Court ushers in a post-Roe era, I think that women will be empowered to make life-affirming decisions for themselves and their families," said Maria Gallagher, the legislative director for the Pennsylvania Pro Life Federation.