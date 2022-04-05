Governors vow to protect abortion access, urge Congress to pass Women's Health Protection Act

Governor Tom Wolf said abortion will remain legal and safe in Pennsylvania amid the leaked draft opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court.

PHILADELPHIA — Governor Tom Wolf hosted a press conference with the First Lady, members of Planned Parenthood and other public officials to reaffirm his stance of protecting abortion access in Pennsylvania.

Wednesday's press conference comes on the heels of the United States Supreme Court’s leaked draft opinion overturning decades-long rulings protecting abortion access.

Governor Wolf has championed abortion access by vetoing three different anti-abortion bills passed by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest. The governor said barriers to abortion hurt the women and children they are meant to protect.

“Today, I am angry,” said Gov. Wolf. “The right to bodily autonomy is under attack. Overturning Roe v. Wade isn’t about preserving life. It’s about exerting control. I don’t think it’s possible to overemphasize the seismic shift this represents in America’s approach to privacy, to personal autonomy, to health care rights. I stand today assuring Pennsylvanians that abortion access and reproductive health care will remain legal and safe as long as I am governor.”

However, with his term ending soon, there is only so much Governor Wolf can do. He reminded voters that elections have consequences and is working to make sure a pro-choice governor becomes the next governor of Pennsylvania.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running unopposed on the Democratic side of the gubernatorial primary. He has painted himself as the only way to keep abortion legal in Pennsylvania.

“As governor, I will veto any bill that restricts the right to an abortion,” Shapiro said during a press call on Tuesday.

In New Jersey, Governor Phil Murphy said the Garden State will not go backwards on reproductive rights. He signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act into law this year, codifying a woman's right to choose into state law.

A truly dark day in America with the news reports that the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.



This year, I signed the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act – codifying a woman's right to choose into state law. New Jersey will not go backwards on reproductive rights. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 3, 2022

Pennsylvania and New Jersey's governors joined 15 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect access to abortion across the country and take any additional or necessary steps to codify protections under Roe v. Wade.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives last September but has not yet passed the U.S. Senate.