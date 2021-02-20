Police release details of fatal crash in Paradise Township Wednesday afternoon

William Taylor, 87, of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash, according to officials.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police have released details of the fatal crash in Paradise Township on Wednesday afternoon.

William Taylor, 87, of Cochranville, Pennsylvania, died in the crash, according to officials.

Authorities say shortly after 4 p.m. the driver of Dodge Dakota was traveling south on Georgetown Road, and for unknown reasons, failed to stop at the posted sign and entered the intersection of South Belmont Road.

The driver of a tractor-trailer was traveling north on the intersection and the front end of the Dodge Dakota collided with the passenger side of the tractor-trailer. The vehicle then became stuck under the tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer continued north for a short distance before coming to a final rest in the northbound lane of Georgetown Road.

The Dodge Dakota eventually separate from the tractor-trailer and struck a road sign at the intersection. The vehicle came to a final rest on an embankment.

Taylor, who drove the Dodge Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Officials say the driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger in that vehicle were uninjured.