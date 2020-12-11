Fatal crash closes portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County is closed after a fatal crash.
The crash occurred sometime before 6:45 p.m. on November 11 in the area of mile marker 88.5 near the Lebanon exit on Interstate 81 southbound.
There is no word on how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved, but officials did say that a pick up truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.
Officials say that the roadway will be closed until at least 9:00 p.m.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.