Fatal crash closes portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County

Officials say at least one person is dead after a crash that has left a portion of Interstate 81 SB in Lebanon County closed.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of Interstate 81 southbound in Lebanon County is closed after a fatal crash.

The crash occurred sometime before 6:45 p.m. on November 11 in the area of mile marker 88.5 near the Lebanon exit on Interstate 81 southbound.

There is no word on how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved, but officials did say that a pick up truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Officials say that the roadway will be closed until at least 9:00 p.m.

