Drivers beware! Radar guns could soon roll out to more police to catch speeders in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania's Senate passed a bill that would expand the use of radar guns, currently used by PA State Police, to municipal departments

This could give drivers a reason to step off the gas.

A bill to expand the use of radar guns to more police departments throughout Pennsylvania has passed the Senate in a push to catch speeding drivers.

Under current Pennsylvania law, only state police can use radar guns. Supporters of the bill note, however, that can prevent municipal police departments from being able to slow drivers that are speeding through local roads.

Critics of the measure have worried that departments could use the devices to balance their budgets by issuing more tickets to drivers.

In response, the bill includes the following provisions:

- The device can't be used to time the speed of vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a decrease of speed

- No driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device in an area where the legal speed limit is less than 55mph if the speed recorded is less than 10 mph in excess of the legal speed limit.

- In high speed areas, like interstates, no driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device unless the speed recorded is 6 or more miles per hour in excess of the legal speed limit

The protections go away, however, if a speeder is caught in a school or construction zone.

The bill also tackles the issue of revenue by stating:

- The primary use of the device is for traffic safety purposes