Drivers beware! Radar guns could soon roll out to more police to catch speeders in Pennsylvania

This could give drivers a reason to step off the gas.
A bill to expand the use of radar guns to more police departments throughout Pennsylvania has passed the Senate in a push to catch speeding drivers.
Under current Pennsylvania law, only state police can use radar guns. Supporters of the bill note, however, that can prevent municipal police departments from being able to slow drivers that are speeding through local roads.
Critics of the measure have worried that departments could use the devices to balance their budgets by issuing more tickets to drivers.
In response, the bill includes the following provisions:
- The device can't be used to time the speed of vehicles within 500 feet after a speed limit sign indicating a decrease of speed
- No driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device in an area where the legal speed limit is less than 55mph if the speed recorded is less than 10 mph in excess of the legal speed limit.
- In high speed areas, like interstates, no driver can be convicted on evidence obtained through the use of the device unless the speed recorded is 6 or more miles per hour in excess of the legal speed limit
The protections go away, however, if a speeder is caught in a school or construction zone.
The bill also tackles the issue of revenue by stating:
- The primary use of the device is for traffic safety purposes
- If a departments share of revenue generated from speed enforcement citations by a device exceeds 10% of the total political subdivisions budget, the excess sum shall be remitted to the Department of Revenue Treasury Department. The bill notes those funds will be deposited into the Highway Safety Cadet Training Restricted Receipts Fund account. The fund is used for the purpose of recruiting, training or equipping Pennsylvania State Police Cadets