Police close road in Dauphin County after report of man firing gun towards homes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed in Dauphin County after police responded to a report of a man firing a gun towards neighboring homes on Tuesday morning.
On July 20 around 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in West Hanover Township for a report of a man firing a gun towards neighboring homes.
As of 8:30 a.m., police remained on scene, and closed Fishing Creek Valley Road in the area of Mountain Road.
Officials say that the scene has stabilized and the public is not in any danger.
This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.