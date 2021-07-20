Police close road in Dauphin County after report of man firing gun towards homes

State Police are currently on the scene after a man was reportedly firing a gun towards neighboring homes in West Hanover Township.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A road is closed in Dauphin County after police responded to a report of a man firing a gun towards neighboring homes on Tuesday morning.

On July 20 around 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in West Hanover Township for a report of a man firing a gun towards neighboring homes.

As of 8:30 a.m., police remained on scene, and closed Fishing Creek Valley Road in the area of Mountain Road.

Officials say that the scene has stabilized and the public is not in any danger.

The 7000 block of Fishing Creek Valley Rd. Is currently closed due to a police incident. The public is not in any danger and the incident is stabilized. Please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming when it becomes available. — Trooper Megan Ammerman (@PSPTroopHPIO) July 20, 2021