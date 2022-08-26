Police: Suspect tried to cash fake check using stolen drivers license for ID

The suspect attempted to use a driver's license stolen from one of the vehicles to cash a fraudulent check in the York area, Lower Allen Township Police claim.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a pair of smash-and-grab vehicle break-ins that occurred earlier this summer.

One of the victims' stolen driver's license was later used in an attempt to cash a fraudulent check, police say.

The break-ins occurred on the evening of June 8 on the 3300 block of Hartzdale Drive in Lower Allen Township, according to police.

A suspect or suspects smashed out the windows of two separate vehicles and entered them, Lower Allen Township police say. A purse, containing the victim's driver's license and credit cards, was taken from one of the vehicles, according to police.

On June 9, police found the victim's purse, and purses belonging to victims from other jurisdictions, in a grassy area near a local motel.

On July 8, a female suspect attempted to cash a fraudulent check at two Members 1st FCU locations in the York area, according to police. The suspect presented the victim's driver's license as identification, police say.

The suspect was operating a silver Toyota sedan bearing a stolen Michigan license plate, according to police. The plate was stolen from a vehicle parked at a Home Depot store in Glen Burnie, Md. on July 7, police say.