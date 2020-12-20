Police investigating series of thefts from parked vehicles around Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge

Police say on Sunday at approximately 7:46 a.m., they were dispatched to a parking lot on the Middle Creek trail system for a vehicle break-in.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a series of thefts in and near the Middle Creek Waterfowl Refuge in Clay Township.

Police say on Sunday at approximately 7:46 a.m., they were dispatched to a parking lot on the Middle Creek trail system for a vehicle break-in.

Police arrived on the scene and contacted the vehicle owner who says that her vehicle's rear passenger's window was smashed out and a mesh bag containing a retractable dog leash was stolen.

She also said that nothing else from her vehicle was missing or disturbed.

She says that she arrived at the park with her dog at approximately 7 a.m and when she returned to her vehicle 45 minutes later, she found it damaged.

She estimated the value of the bag and dog leash at approximately $50 and the window at approximately $250.