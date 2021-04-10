Pharmacies packed with people seeking shots

From the COVID-19 vaccine to the booster to flu shots and more, pharmacies are seeing a surge of people seeking shots

On any normal day Lititz Pharmacy administers around 20 vaccines. But lately, things haven't been normal and on Monday they had already reached 20 vaccines by 1 p.m. By the end of the day, pharmacists expected to administer a total of 45.

"No, it's not normal compared to the previous two years," said Dr. Chet Patel.

In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the pharmacy is also administering booster shots, flu shots, shingles shots, and more.

Dr. Patel said community clinics will likely become important in keeping up with the pace of vaccinations. Pennsylvania's Department of Health told FOX43 at this time there are no plans to bring back the mass vaccination clinics.

In a statement, a spokesperson said, "there are no plans currently to set up mass vaccination sites and we are not aware of any health systems organizing such events. There is plenty of vaccine and provider sites available across the state to receive a vaccine. It is encouraging to see that on average over the past seven days more than 23,200 Pennsylvanians per day are stepping up to be vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones against COVID-19."

