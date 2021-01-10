Could the flu make a comeback this year?

Healthcare experts are urging everyone to get their flu vaccines in addition to their COVID-19 boosters to prevent a crush of patients at the hospital

Healthcare experts across Pennsylvania are urging people to get their flu vaccines in addition to the COVID-19 boosters in order to prevent a surge of patients at hospitals this winter.

"We don't want to forget before COVID that flu was the main reason people were hospitalized in the wintertime," said Dr. Chet Patel of Lititz Apothecary.

Dr. Patel's doors were packed full of customers Friday coming in for both flu shots, boosters, and even the shingles vaccine. He said on a typical day his pharmacy can administer more than 30 flu vaccines alone.

How effective is the flu shot this year? How worried are hospitals about a high flu season hitting as COVID-19 cases rise? Listen to UPMC infectious disease expert, Dr. John Goldman explain: