Annual Perry County light show to benefit family facing cancer diagnosis

Adam Williams was diagnosed with a rare liver cancer back in June of 2020.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — The annual Kolak Christmas Light Show supporting a Perry County family in need is back for it's 11th year.

This year's recipient Adam Williams was diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a rare form of liver cancer, in June of 2020.

"It has a very short life expectancy," Williams said. "It's like around six to 12 months."

Doctor’s found William’s cancer had spread in August of 2021 as he was getting ready to receive a partial liver transplant from a friend.

"I thought last Thanksgiving, Christmas, was my last Thanksgiving and Christmas," Williams said.

Pat and Kevin Kolak of Spring Township, Perry County chose Williams to receive the donations collected at this year’s light show.

"I knew that we had picked the right person when I posted on Facebook who we picked," Kevin Kolak said. "People in the community stopped me and said you picked the right guy, and that's a good feeling."

Kolak’s display, and the community’s support have only grown over the last decade. Last year’s family received nearly $16,000.

"Over the years, they have responded unbelievably, it's just unreal to think that a little light show like this in the middle of nowhere, and you know, it's in the middle of nowhere, can generate the results that it does," Kolak said.

Williams and his wife say they’ve already been blown away by the support in Perry County and Central Pennsylvania.

"This is just a great community and a community that is very gracious and very kind," Williams said.

"We've seen many things happen in the community, but we've always seen people step up and give," Shree Williams said .